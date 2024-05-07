High Court grants bail to chef in food poisoning case

May 07, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a chef of a restaurant at Kakkanad in a case in which a woman staying in a hostel suffered food poisoning after consuming Shawarma.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Muhammed Rashi Hussain, the chef. The prosecution allegation was that on October 21, 2023, the complainant along with her friends had purchased Shawarma through an app from the restaurant where the petitioner was reportedly working as a chef. The consumption of the dish caused ailments to the complainant, and she was admitted to hospital. The court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to the owner of the restaurant.

According to the petitioner, he had been in judicial custody since his arrest in March this year. The restaurant was selling over 150 Shawarmas daily. The dish was to be consumed within two hours from the time of preparation. There is no proof that the complainant had purchased the dish from the restaurant where the petitioner was working. The court granted him bail, considering the fact that he had been in judicial custody since March 19.

