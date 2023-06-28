ADVERTISEMENT

High Court grants bail to accused in gold smuggling case

June 28, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has granted bail to Shameena, the third accused and wife of second accused Sharafudeen of Kozhikode, in a case registered by the Customs department in connection with the seizure of 1,977 grams of gold at the Calicut airport in May.

The court, however, dismissed the bail plea of Shameena’s husband. Dismissing the plea, the court observed that he was stated to be not cooperating with the investigation. It was he who allegedly induced his wife to act as a carrier. The first accused was allegedly his cousin and was stated to be involved in several smuggling activities. His non-cooperation was prejudicing the investigation.

The court observed that the contention of the respondent that smugglers were using family members as carriers to transfer gold of high value by splitting gold into quantities which would fall less than the value of ₹1 crore, could not be brushed aside. According to the Customs department, statutory provisions say that if goods that have been illegally imported have a market price of more than ₹1 crore, the offence becomes non-bailable.

