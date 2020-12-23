High Court grants bail to accused in flyover case

Kochi

23 December 2020 01:44 IST

Petitioner to execute bond for ₹2 lakh

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to B.V. Nagesh, managing partner, Nagesh Consultants, and accused No.13 in the Palarivattom flyover case.

According to the petitioner, he has been in prison since his arrest on November 18. The specific allegation against him was that as managing partner of Nagesh Consultants, he had prepared the preliminary design calculations and design drawings for RDS project in connection with the submission of technical bid.

When the petition came up for hearing, the Special Public Prosecutor for Vigilance submitted that he had no objection to granting bail to the petitioner.

Advertising

Advertising

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan observed that when the investigating agency had no objection to releasing the petitioner on bail, the court had no business to detain an accused in jail unless there was any other special reasons, because it was a question of the personal liberty of an individual.

The court ordered his release on executing a bond for ₹2 lakh with two solvent sureties each for the like sum to the satisfaction of the jurisdictional court concerned.