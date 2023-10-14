High Court grants anticipatory bail to Ajitha Thankappan

October 14, 2023 01:50 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to United Democratic Front (UDF) councillor and former Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Ajitha Thankappan and Prakash Kumar U., municipal revenue inspector, in a case registered by the Vigilance on charges of showing inflated expenses in connection with the 2021 Onam celebrations, silver jubilee celebrations of the People’s Plan Campaign, and Independence Day celebrations and giving a cash gift of ₹10,000 each to councillors during Onam in 2021.

Justice K. Babu also directed them to surrender before the investigation officer on or before October 25.

Allowing their petition, the court ordered that in the event of their arrest, they should be released on their executing a bond for ₹25,000 each with two solvent series to the like sum.

The public prosecutor opposed the petitioners’ bail plea on the grounds that their custodial interrogation was required. The prosecutor alleged that the bills submitted by the accused were forged.

The court while issuing the order observed that the investigation was almost in the final stage. The materials placed by the prosecution did not reveal that the custodial interrogation of the petitioners was required.

