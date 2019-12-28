High Court ex-judge criticises Centre on CAA

“Do you want to make this country an open jail?” K. Chandru, former judge of the Madras High Court asked the Union Government on Friday.

He was inaugurating the national conference of the All India Lawyers Union at the Ernakulam Town Hall.

Referring to the ongoing countrywide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said the protests had become a 20-20 match between the Modi-Shaw duo and the people of the country, adding the country was being divided by the BJP and the RSS on religious grounds. Although the Prime Minister denied the existence of any detention camp in the country, it was being reported in the media that a multi-storey detention centre was being constructed over a large area in Assam.

Mr. Chandru also took strong exception to the judgment of the apex court in the Ayodhya case, saying the case of a title dispute which should have been decided on the basis of documents was decided on grounds of faith.