High Court echoes plight of Kochi residents chocked by smoke

March 07, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday echoed the plights of city dwellers who were suffocated by smoke that emanated from plastic waste that caught fire at Brahmapuram a week ago.

“I almost vomited one morning when I went out for a walk. I had to rush back home,” said Justice S.V. Bhatti, who was on the Division Bench of the court, which considered a batch of writ petitions on the issue. The judge narrated his personal experience after being exposed to smoke released from the smouldering plastic refuse. The Bench also had Justice Basant Balaji as its second member.

The judge asked the authorities as to what advice they gave to the public as the city was covered with smoke. “They asked people to stay indoors,” the judge himself answered.

“Kerala has converted all its waterbodies into waste dumping yards. The waterbodies are in a very pathetic condition. Waste is dumped into the Ashtamudi lake by various agencies, including some industries in Kollam. I could not stay there even for an hour,” said Justice Bhatti, recounting his bitter experience of being to the lake area.

Improving the health of waterbodies would naturally improve tourism opportunities of the State. It would also improve its revenue, said the judge.

“Kerala claims that it is the number one State in literacy. It shall also become number one in the implementation of waste management rules,” he said.

The judge wanted the civic authorities as well as the Kerala State Pollution Control Board to implement the solid waste management rules stringently. “Act tough on those who litter the places and violate the rules. My house is in your jurisdictional area. Come to my house and fine me or take action against me if I am found violating the law. No violator shall be left scot-free,” he instructed officials.

The court said that it would periodically monitor waste management measures in the State. The officials were asked to come up with an action plan with a timeline. The programme should be listed in bullet form. A status report should also be filed regarding the Brahmapuram fire, the court directed officials.