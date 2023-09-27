HamberMenu
Kerala High Court displeased with non-enforcement of zebra line rules

September 27, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the failure of the authorities to enforce zebra line rules effectively despite High Court orders.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation while hearing an appeal filed against a motor accident claims tribunal’s order.

The court observed that unless quick action was taken, chances of accidents involving persons crossing roads were high. It pointed out that it had directed the authorities to take action in this regard in January this year, and that nearly 10 months had elapsed since then. This period should have been sufficient for the authorities to enforce zebra crossing rules effectively. However, nothing appeared to have been done at most junctions in Kochi, which is exacerbated by the fact that traffic lights are a not properly aligned or adequately located.

The court asked the Public Works department Secretary, State Police Chief, and Inspector General (Traffic) to appear online before it on October 6 to deliberate on the issue.

