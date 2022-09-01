High Court dismisses plea of former Kozhikode principle judge against transfer

The Court said that it failed to see what legal right of the petitioner was infringed by the transfer order

Special Correspondent KOCHI:
September 01, 2022 11:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court building in Ernakulam. File. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a writ petition filed by former Kozhikode Principal District and Sessions Judge S. Krishnakumar who made a controversial observation on sexually provocative dress, challenging the order transferring him as a presiding officer of the Labour Court, Kollam.

Dismissing the petition, Justice Anu Sivaraman observed that the petitioner, being a responsible member of the district judiciary, was expected to render services wherever he is posted. The Court added that it failed to see what legal right of the petitioner was infringed by the transfer order. The grounds raised in the writ petition did not justify grant of any relief sought by the petitioner.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The petitioner contended that as the post of the presiding officer of the Labour Court was a deputation post, his consent should have been sought before transferring him to the post. Since the transfer was made without his consent, the order posting him as the presiding officer of the Kollam Labour Court was illegal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala
Kochi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app