High Court dismisses plea of former Kozhikode principle judge against transfer

Special Correspondent September 01, 2022 11:44 IST

The Court said that it failed to see what legal right of the petitioner was infringed by the transfer order

The Kerala High Court building in Ernakulam. File. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a writ petition filed by former Kozhikode Principal District and Sessions Judge S. Krishnakumar who made a controversial observation on sexually provocative dress, challenging the order transferring him as a presiding officer of the Labour Court, Kollam. Dismissing the petition, Justice Anu Sivaraman observed that the petitioner, being a responsible member of the district judiciary, was expected to render services wherever he is posted. The Court added that it failed to see what legal right of the petitioner was infringed by the transfer order. The grounds raised in the writ petition did not justify grant of any relief sought by the petitioner. The petitioner contended that as the post of the presiding officer of the Labour Court was a deputation post, his consent should have been sought before transferring him to the post. Since the transfer was made without his consent, the order posting him as the presiding officer of the Kollam Labour Court was illegal.



