High Court dismisses plea of Deputy Mayor against protests

November 24, 2022 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by P.K. Raju, Deputy Mayor, Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation, against the protests by various Opposition parties in front of the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation office.

The order was passed by the Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Mohammed Nias. The petition filed by the Deputy Mayor sought to implead in a writ petition challenging the flash hartals by various political parties. He had also submitted that the protest in front of the Corporation office, inside the building as well as the adjacent public road were being organised in such a manner that it was causing damage to public property.

The court orally observed that it had not said that nobody could demonstrate in front of any office. The court was only against flash hartals which were illegal. “These (filing of the petition) are all publicity stunts.”

The court observed that it failed to see how the factual situation narrated in the affidavit filed along with the petition had any bearing on the writ petition which questioned the legality of the flash hartals.

The court observed that it did not see a reason to allow the petition seeking to implead him in the petition. The court, therefore, dismissed the petition as “misconceived.”