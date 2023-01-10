ADVERTISEMENT

High Court dismisses bail plea of accused in Ranjith murder case

January 10, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of Shaji, SDPI leader and an accused in the case relating to the murder of BJP’s OBC Morcha State secretary Ranjith Sreenivas in Alappuzha last year.

The court observed that the nature and manner of the commission of the offence were so heinous that even though one year had elapsed since his arrest, the petitioner cannot be released on bail.

The court also noted that the contention of the prosecution that the witnesses would be intimidated or influenced if the petitioner was released on bail could not be brushed aside. The gruesome manner in which the murder was committed, that too of an innocent person, could not be ignored.

