High Court dismisses anticipatory bail pleas of accused in advocates’ welfare fund scam

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions filed by seven accused in the case relating to misappropriation of over ₹7.5 crore from the advocates’ welfare fund managed by the Bar Council of Kerala.

When the petitions came up for hearing, Assistant Solicitor General S. Manu submitted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) required more time to collect details of the fraud, as it had been happening for the past 10 years. He also brought to the notice of the court various financial transactions that took place through the accounts of the accused. Opposing the bail pleas, he submitted that if the petitioners were granted anticipatory bail, it would impede the probe by the CBI.

