High Court directs police to act tough against parking of vehicles on footpaths

Court also asks corporation to remove cables dangling on footpaths, roads

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 10, 2022 20:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A car parked on the footpath on Banerji Road in Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the District Police Chief (Kochi City) to ensure that no vehicles were parked on designated footpaths and pedestrian areas.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also directed the authorities concerned, including the police, to continue checking vehicles to prevent reckless driving on city roads.

The court asked the Kochi Corporation to file a comprehensive report on the nature of footpaths with recommendations for their restoration and maintenance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court said that the problems facing pedestrians could not be lost sight of as the city in which they could not walk was worthless. It observed that it had earlier ordered the police to crack down on the tendency to park vehicles on footpaths.

The court said that the sensitisation of citizens against parking on footpaths was necessary.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The court ordered the Corporation to remove in a week all cables dangling dangerously on footpaths and road margins. The civic body was told to take up the removal of cables with the KSEB authorities. The counsel for the Corporation submitted that the KSEB had been earning revenue by allowing cable operators to draw cables through its electric poles.

The court issued the directive when cases pertaining to bad roads came up for hearing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
road safety

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app