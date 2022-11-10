High Court directs police to act tough against parking of vehicles on footpaths

A car parked on the footpath on Banerji Road in Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the District Police Chief (Kochi City) to ensure that no vehicles were parked on designated footpaths and pedestrian areas.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also directed the authorities concerned, including the police, to continue checking vehicles to prevent reckless driving on city roads.

The court asked the Kochi Corporation to file a comprehensive report on the nature of footpaths with recommendations for their restoration and maintenance.

The court said that the problems facing pedestrians could not be lost sight of as the city in which they could not walk was worthless. It observed that it had earlier ordered the police to crack down on the tendency to park vehicles on footpaths.

The court said that the sensitisation of citizens against parking on footpaths was necessary.

The court ordered the Corporation to remove in a week all cables dangling dangerously on footpaths and road margins. The civic body was told to take up the removal of cables with the KSEB authorities. The counsel for the Corporation submitted that the KSEB had been earning revenue by allowing cable operators to draw cables through its electric poles.

The court issued the directive when cases pertaining to bad roads came up for hearing.