High Court directive to hand over the convention centre to its managing director

December 22, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam to hand over the convention centre at Kalamassery, where the series of blast took place, to its managing director on the very next day after taking fresh samples from the crime scene by the investigating officer for preservation.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the directive when a petition filed by Riyas M.A., Managing Director of the convention centre, seeking to allow him to operate the centre.

The court ordered the investigating officer is at liberty to take fresh samples from the crime scene and preserve it in terms of law as per the provisions of the applicable penal statutes in two days

The government pleader submitted that the centre could be restored to the owner. But if the forensic department asks for any further samples, it will become untenable. He added that since two mobile phones were also seized from the site of crime and sent for evaluation, it is only after its report is obtained, will it be discernible if the competent central agency would have to intervene.

The court said that the petitioner cannot be put to prejudice ad infinitum. The incident happened on October 29 and it has been over 60 days since then. It may be true that samples have been taken from the hall and sent for forensic evaluation; and the only apprehension voiced by the Government Pleader is that if any further samples are required, it will become impossible, once the same is used by other persons. That cannot be a reason for not allowing the restoration or possession of the hall because the investigating agencies can certainly take further samples within the next few days and preserve it, should it become necessary for further evaluation.