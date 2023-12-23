ADVERTISEMENT

High Court directive to ensure protection of Calicut varsity Senate members

December 23, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on December 23 directed the police to see that law and order are maintained at Calicut University, and that there is no threat to the life of persons nominated to the Senate by the Chancellor.

Justice Basant Balaji passed the order on a petition by Balan Pootheri, C. Manoj, Aswin Raj P.M., Hareesh A.V., Afsal Saheer, Sneha C., Praveen Kumar A.R., and Anuraj A.K., senate members, seeking protection for attending Senate meetings. According to them, Students Federation of India activists led by its State joint secretary Afsal had obstructed the petitioners when they went to attend the first Senate meeting. They allegedly threatened the petitioners that they would not permit them to attend the meeting.

