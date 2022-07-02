High Court directive to Cusat to publish results

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) not to withhold the results of M.Sc. Microbiology students of KVM College of Science and Technology, Kothamangalam, during the 2020-21 year on the grounds that the institution had not paid recognition fee, and publish them forthwith.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the directive on a petition moved by the college.

The judge observed that it was shocking that merely because the petitioner (institution) had not paid the recognition fee, the results of its students had been withheld. It appeared to be extremely harsh, inequitable, and disproportionate, particularly because it will affect the lives and careers of the students, who joined the course without being aware of any such controversy.

The court also pointed out that it was conspicuously absent in the affidavit of Cusat as to what was meant by recognition fee and on what basis it had now been revised.