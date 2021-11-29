High Court closes plea for vaccination

KOCHI

The Central Government on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that Saudi Arabia had lifted its ban on travellers from India.

The submission was made when a petition filed by Girikumar Thekkan Kunnumpurathu of Kannur, seeking permission to re-vaccinate himself with internationally accepted Covishield vaccine since the double dose of Covaxin that he had taken was not recognised in Saudi Arabia.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan closed the petition in view of the Centre’s submission.

