High Court closes anticipatory bail pleas of hospital staff accused in Telangana MLA poaching case

December 16, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday closed the anticipatory bail pleas by four employees of the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre (AIMS), Kochi, in a case registered by the Telangana Police in connection with the alleged attempt to poach Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLAs, in view of a submission by the Telangana Police that they did not intend to arrest them.

The allegation against them was that they had conspired with Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) leader Tushar Vellappalli and Jaggu Kottilil, a doctor at the AIMS, to poach the MLAs.

Justice K. Babu, while disposing of the petitions, also directed the petitioners to cooperate with the investigation.

The court also ordered the investigating agency to issue prior notice to the petitioners as mandated in the Criminal Procedure Code(Cr.PC), granting sufficient time for their appearance before the investigating officer, if required.

The employees said in their petition that they had already appeared before the Telangana Police and disclosed whatever information they had about Dr. Kottilil. However, the investigating officer threatened them and told them that they would have to face dire consequences if they did not reveal the whereabouts of the doctor.