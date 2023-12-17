High Court bars ad hoc committee of Ernakulam Siva Temple from collecting money for offerings

December 17, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has ordered that the ad hoc committee constituted for organising the annual festival at the Ernakulam Siva Temple, beginning on January 15, shall not collect money from devotees in the name of ‘Vazhipadu’ (offerings).

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice G. Gireesh observed recently that the conduct of the festival in 2024 shall be in accordance with the draft programme notice prepared by the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB), which should be placed before the ad hoc committee.

The Bench ordered that the CDB shall print coupons in the name of the ad hoc committee for collecting contributions for the festival. The amount so collected shall be credited to the dedicated account of the ad hoc committee as per the bye-laws. Provision shall be made on the official website of the Ernakulam Siva Temple — www.ernakulamsivatemple.org — for devotees to offer contributions online for the festival, in addition to payment of donations through UPI payment to the account of the ad hoc committee.

The account of the ad hoc committee shall be audited by the audit wing of the CDB, immediately after the temple festival is over, the court ordered.

The ad hoc committee was constituted from the panel of devotees and regular worshippers at the temple. The court has appointed K.N. Balachandran, former district judge, as observer to monitor the activities of the ad hoc committee.