High Court asks Kochi Corporation to act against those dumping waste into drains

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 11, 2022 23:12 IST

The Kerala High Court has directed the civic authorities of Kochi to proceed against those who dump waste into drains in violation of the court order.

Issuing the direction, Justice Devan Ramachandran asked the Kochi Corporation whether it had proceeded against city eateries that blocked the free flow of water through drains.

The Amicus Curie appointed in the case informed the court that plastic waste and even sandbags were found deposited in drains on MG Road, resulting in flooding. The drains have not been fully desilted. Water logging and inundation on roads will continue if silt is not fully removed, the Amicus Curie informed the court.

The court directed the District Collector to take steps to avert inundation and act without waiting for instructions from the court. The court said it would be compelled to summon the Collector if the committee headed by the official failed to deliver the desired results. The committee has been empowered to act and take steps for alleviating inundation in the city, the court noted.

