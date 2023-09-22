ADVERTISEMENT

High Court asks Chottanikkara Assistant Commissioner to explain security issues

September 22, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the Assistant Commissioner, Chottanikkara Devaswom, to file an affidavit explaining security issues at the Chottanikkara temple in the light of a recent gold chain snatching incident there.

The directive was issued recently on a suo motu case initiated based on a newspaper report on the incident in which a devotee’s gold chain weighing six sovereigns was snatched on September 17.

When the case was taken up for hearing, a senior Government Pleader submitted that on the day of the incident, a police team comprising a sub inspector, an assistant sub inspector, a civil police officer and a home guard were on duty at the temple. The culprits were identified based on CCTV footage .They were also reportedly involved in snatching of gold chains at Thriprayar Sree Ramaswamy Temple and Kodungallur Bhagavathy Temple on the same day. Police investigation was in progress, the Pleader added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also directed the Assistant Commissioner to explain the facts and circumstances in connection with the incident in the affidavit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US