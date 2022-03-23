High Court Advocates’ Association to form internal complaints committee

Move aimed at ensuring safe, comfortable working atmosphere for women members

KOCHI

An internal complaints committee for the redressal of complaints of sexual harassment against women will be formed at the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association (KHCAA).

A resolution moved by Boby M. Sekhar and 117 others was unanimously accepted by the extraordinary general body of the association held the other day.

The general body has decided to constitute a committee to look into the formation of the committee and to decide whether the bylaw of the association needs to be amended to make the constitution of the committee a permanent affair, said Rajesh Vijayan, president of the association.

IN 2012, the Supreme Court had suggested the setting up of such committees in all the bar associations across the country. The KHCAA has unanimously accepted the resolution and there is no going back on the issue. The general body will meet within a fortnight to consider the report of the sub-committee and constitute the committee, said Mr. Vijayan.

The idea for moving the resolution was mooted at the Women’s Day programme organised by the Indian Association of Lawyers at the High Court a few days ago. The resolution was well received by the members, said Ms. Sekhar.

Over 1,000 women lawyers are members of the association.

The Bar Council of Kerala will soon discuss the issue of setting up such committees, said K. N. Anilkumar, chairman of the council. Informal discussions were held among the members of the council on the issue following the resolution moved at the association.

Currently, no such system exists in any of the associations and the council, he said.

Women lawyers had been facing several hurdles, including sexual harassment and abuse at work place. Though the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association had taken steps for the protection and welfare of its members, no effective steps were taken for the formation of a permanent internal complaints committee. Its the duty of the association to ensure a safe working place for its women members, noted the resolution.

The formation and the functioning of the committee will ensure that women members feel safe, comfortable and emboldened to speak up against unpleasant experiences and exploitations at the workplace, according to the resolution.