High Court adjourns hearing on plea by Sabu Jacob

December 13, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The High Court has adjourned hearing on a petition filed by Sabu M. Jacob, chief coordinator of Twenty20, and five others accused in a case registered for allegedly humiliating P.V. Sreenijin, MLA, to December 14.

The prosecution on Tuesday undertook before the High Court that for the time being, the police would not arrest Mr. Jacob and the other accused. The case was registered against them under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on a complaint by the legislator.

When the petition seeking to quash the cases came up, Blaz K. Jose, counsel for the petitioners, submitted that the complaint did not have the essential ingredient of an offence under the SC/ST Act. There was no allegation in the complaint that Mr. Jacob was present at the place of occurrence. Nor was there any allegation in the complaint that Mr. Jacob’s decision to boycott the function was owing to the reason that the MLA was a member of a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe community.

The petition was jointly filed by Mr. Jacob and Deena Deepak, Prasanna Pradeep, Sathyaprakash, Jeel Mavelil, and Rejani P.T., president, vice president, and members respectively of Aikkaranadu panchayat.