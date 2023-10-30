High airfares to Gulf: HC unhappy with govt. for not coming out with response

October 30, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday expressed its displeasure over the government not coming out with its response to a plea against charging of exorbitant airfares by flight operators on the Gulf sector during festival seasons.

When the petition filed by Zainul Abideen, managing director of a company based in Qatar and the UAE came up for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran reminded the government pleader that when the government was impleaded suo motu by the court, it was under the impression that it would be able to inform the Centre and the Civil Aviation Ministry of the predicament of Keralites on account of the alleged high prices of air tickets. Obviously the court expected the government to act without delay.

The court orally observed that it knew that the Central government would not be very particular in acceding to the demand for reducing the prices. That was why the court asked the State government to come out with its view because in public realm the government was also supporting such a demand. If the government was serious about it, it should have come out with its view. Obviously the government was not serious.

The court added that people were unable to travel during festival seasons because the ticket rates were skyrocketing. “Our economy was mostly driven by remittances from the Gulf sector. The government should take a look at it.”

The court said it do not think that the ticket prices should be controlled. It was based on market dynamics. “When so many Keralites living in Gulf countries wanted to travel on Onam, Vishu or Christmas, obviously there would be a strain on the tickets. if we allow the market dynamic alone to play, prices of tickets would skyrocket. The government had some role to play in this regard.”

The court, while asking the government pleader whether the State government had taken up the issue with the Centre, orally observed that “sometimes diplomacy also works”.

The court granted the government ten days time to come out with its response on the issue.