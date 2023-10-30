HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

High airfares to Gulf: HC unhappy with govt. for not coming out with response

October 30, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday expressed its displeasure over the government not coming out with its response to a plea against charging of exorbitant airfares by flight operators on the Gulf sector during festival seasons.

When the petition filed by Zainul Abideen, managing director of a company based in Qatar and the UAE came up for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran reminded the government pleader that when the government was impleaded suo motu by the court, it was under the impression that it would be able to inform the Centre and the Civil Aviation Ministry of the predicament of Keralites on account of the alleged high prices of air tickets. Obviously the court expected the government to act without delay.

The court orally observed that it knew that the Central government would not be very particular in acceding to the demand for reducing the prices. That was why the court asked the State government to come out with its view because in public realm the government was also supporting such a demand. If the government was serious about it, it should have come out with its view. Obviously the government was not serious.

The court added that people were unable to travel during festival seasons because the ticket rates were skyrocketing. “Our economy was mostly driven by remittances from the Gulf sector. The government should take a look at it.”

The court said it do not think that the ticket prices should be controlled. It was based on market dynamics. “When so many Keralites living in Gulf countries wanted to travel on Onam, Vishu or Christmas, obviously there would be a strain on the tickets. if we allow the market dynamic alone to play, prices of tickets would skyrocket. The government had some role to play in this regard.”

The court, while asking the government pleader whether the State government had taken up the issue with the Centre, orally observed that “sometimes diplomacy also works”.

The court granted the government ten days time to come out with its response on the issue.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.