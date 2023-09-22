Hibi Eden terms Marine Drive access ban as ‘moral policing’

September 22, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - KOCHI

Hibi Eden, MP, has accused the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the Kochi Corporation of engaging in moral policing through the decision to prevent access to Marine Drive Walkway during night hours.

Protesting against the decision of the civic authorities to ban access to the area between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., Mr. Eden said the decision did not augur well for a civilised and modern society. It was the responsibility of the authorities to ensure safe public spaces for citizens, rather than shutting down public places, he said.

A large number of people including families regularly reach the area for recreational purposes and exercise. The decision to keep them away amounts to the denial of their civic rights. Hence, the decision should be rolled back, he said.

Mr. Eden said he had brought the issue of moral policing by a section of Shiv Sena activists at Marine Drive in 2017 to the attention of the State Assembly through a calling attention motion.

