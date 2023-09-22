HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Hibi Eden terms Marine Drive access ban as ‘moral policing’

September 22, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Hibi Eden, MP, has accused the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the Kochi Corporation of engaging in moral policing through the decision to prevent access to Marine Drive Walkway during night hours.

Protesting against the decision of the civic authorities to ban access to the area between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., Mr. Eden said the decision did not augur well for a civilised and modern society. It was the responsibility of the authorities to ensure safe public spaces for citizens, rather than shutting down public places, he said.

A large number of people including families regularly reach the area for recreational purposes and exercise. The decision to keep them away amounts to the denial of their civic rights. Hence, the decision should be rolled back, he said.

Mr. Eden said he had brought the issue of moral policing by a section of Shiv Sena activists at Marine Drive in 2017 to the attention of the State Assembly through a calling attention motion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.