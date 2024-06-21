Hibi Eden lists development priorities for Ernakulam

A host of urban development projects, including the extension of the Kochi metro, would be taken forward during the next five years, said Hibi Eden, the Ernakulam MP-designate, on Friday.

Speaking at a meet-the-press programme organised by the Ernakulam Press Club, Mr. Eden said the second stage of metro development was lagging behind schedule. The project needs to be given the required thrust. If the State government demanded a special package for the Kochi metro, it would be supported, said Mr. Eden.

The six canals in the city need to be rejuvenated for addressing the perennial issue of waterlogging as the Operation Breakthrough project alone would not serve the purpose. Encroachments along the canals need to be evicted, he said.

The modernisation of the Ernakulam South railway station is yet to gather momentum. The matter will be brought to the notice of the Union Minister for Railways. The Union government is yet to take a decision on the proposal to elevate the Ponnurunni Marshalling Yard to a central railway terminal. A proposal for starting train services from the yard would be put forward, he said.

Mr. Eden said attempts to privatise the Kerala Water Authority would be opposed. The Authority had been supplying only around 65% of drinking water required for the district, said Mr. Eden who objected to the project for providing water to the industrial sector in the district from the Periyar.

Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar has offered to visit the Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand on Saturday. This was one of the worst facilities in the country. The situation might improve after the Minister’s visit, he hoped.

