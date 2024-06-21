GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hibi Eden lists development priorities for Ernakulam

Updated - June 21, 2024 07:49 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Hibi Eden, Ernakulam MP-designate.

Hibi Eden, Ernakulam MP-designate.

A host of urban development projects, including the extension of the Kochi metro, would be taken forward during the next five years, said Hibi Eden, the Ernakulam MP-designate, on Friday.

Speaking at a meet-the-press programme organised by the Ernakulam Press Club, Mr. Eden said the second stage of metro development was lagging behind schedule. The project needs to be given the required thrust. If the State government demanded a special package for the Kochi metro, it would be supported, said Mr. Eden.

The six canals in the city need to be rejuvenated for addressing the perennial issue of waterlogging as the Operation Breakthrough project alone would not serve the purpose. Encroachments along the canals need to be evicted, he said.

The modernisation of the Ernakulam South railway station is yet to gather momentum. The matter will be brought to the notice of the Union Minister for Railways. The Union government is yet to take a decision on the proposal to elevate the Ponnurunni Marshalling Yard to a central railway terminal. A proposal for starting train services from the yard would be put forward, he said.

Mr. Eden said attempts to privatise the Kerala Water Authority would be opposed. The Authority had been supplying only around 65% of drinking water required for the district, said Mr. Eden who objected to the project for providing water to the industrial sector in the district from the Periyar.

Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar has offered to visit the Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand on Saturday. This was one of the worst facilities in the country. The situation might improve after the Minister’s visit, he hoped.

Related Topics

Kochi / development

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.