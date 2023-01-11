ADVERTISEMENT

Hibi Eden ends fast in Kochi

January 11, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hibi Eden, MP, ended a 24-hour fast, demanding entry of buses from Vypeen into the city, on Wednesday. Mr. Eden, who accepted a glass of lemonade from District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shias to end his fast, said that the protest action to force the authorities to allow the entry of buses from the island into the city will turn out to be a historic one like the mass action launched for sufficient water supply to the islands.

After he ended the fast, Mr. Eden said that the hunger strike was a token protest. If the authorities refused to heed to the voice of the public, stronger protest action will be launched in the future. “What we are seeing in Vypeen is the violation of the rights of a group of people for movement. The protest action for entry of buses into the city was launched by residents’ associations as well as socio-cultural organisations. It is time that people from outside Vypeen too joined the protest action,” he added.

