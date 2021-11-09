Hibi demands 22-metre road in Thripunithura

Hibi Eden, MP, has said that the segment of the road between SN Junction and Thripunithura along the Kochi metro rail route should have a width of 22 metres. He said in a statement here that building only the metro facility and not widening the road would not be of much benefit to the public.

Mr. Eden had raised the demand at a meeting with Loknath Behera, managing director of Kochi Metro, the communication said. He was informed that the Metro authorities had withdrawn from the road building project as the Thripunithura municipality had said that it would build the road. However, the MP drew the attention of the Metro authorities to limitations of municipalities to find sufficient funds for road building. The issue would be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister, the communication said.