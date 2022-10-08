Heroin seizure from Iranian dhow: NCB continues to grill accused

The ₹1,200-crore haul, being taken from Afghanistan to Sri Lanka, has been linked to a Pakistan-based drug cartel

The vessel with 200 kg of narcotics that was seized during a joint operation by the Indian Navy and Narcotics Control Bureau off the Kochi coast recently. | Photo Credit: PTI

Days after intercepting an Iranian dhow trafficking 200 kg of heroin valued around ₹1,200 crore off the Kochi coast, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continued to grill all the six Iranian nationals taken into custody from the vessel. Sources in the NCB said their arrest would be recorded late on Saturday night, after which they would be produced at the magistrate’s residence.

The drug, which originated from Afghanistan and was bound for Sri Lanka, has been linked to the Pakistan-based drug cartel, Haji Salim Group. The seizure was made in a coordinated operation by the NCB and the Indian Navy.

Similar seizures

The cartel has been reportedly active in heroin smuggling in the region, including India, and the NCB had intercepted their consignments even in the past. In fact, NCB Kochi had made two similar seizures of 300 kg and 337 kg of heroin belonging to the cartel in 2021.

In the press briefing about the latest seizure, NCB officials said the same cartel was behind the seizure of 750 kg of drugs, including heroin and methamphetamine, off the Gujarat coast in February this year.

NCB sources were tight-lipped on whether the arrests had been recorded and on whether they would be produced in court. “We are still recording their statements,” was all that they would say. The accused were apparently aware of the drug consignment aboard the vessel. With international ramifications, the agency seems determined to leave no loose ends and ferret out local collaborators, if any.

Checking phones

Officials are also thoroughly examining satellite phones and smartphones recovered from the accused and analysing data. While no terror links have been immediately traced to the seizure, officials have not ruled out such a possibility.

According to NCB sources, the cartel follows a modus operandi of initiating the consignment on a Pakistani boat before shifting it to Iranian vessels mid-sea since Pakistani vessels draw the immediate attention of Indian enforcement agencies. Though the consignments are dispatched to Sri Lanka, parts of them later find their way to India.

In the instant case, the Sri Lankan vessel, which was supposed to receive the consignment mid-sea remains to be traced.

In a statement issued here, the Navy said that the latest seizure was significant not only in terms of the volume of drugs and their cost but for the collaborative efforts for disrupting illegal narcotics smuggling routes, which emanate from the Makran Coast and flow towards various countries in the Indian Ocean region.

“Apart from the human cost from drug addiction, the spoils of narcotics trade feed syndicates involved in terrorism, radicalisation and criminal activities,” the statement said.