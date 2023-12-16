Heritage zonation a bone of contention in Kochi master plan

December 16, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KOCHI

A Kochi Corporation Council meeting held to approve the Kochi master plan decided to maintain status quo with regard to the heritage zone largely spread over Mattancherry and Fort Kochi.

This was after councillors cutting across treasury and Opposition benches raised stiff opposition to the master plan special committee’s proposal to move government and other buildings to the heritage zone in tune with a recommendation to that effect by the art and heritage commission. It was also proposed that areas adjoining Jews Street and currently notified as public and semi public zone might also be included in the heritage zone.

Mayor M. Anilkumar observed that there was a conflict between a few well-meaning persons acting as custodians of heritage and the public viewing heritage as an obstacle to even basic construction works. It is better not to make any new additions to the heritage zone, he remarked.

“The Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development, a recognised body of the Corporation, is already working with Mahatma Gandhi University’s Centre for Urban Studies to draw up the framework of heritage bylaw. Besides, a workshop will be conducted both for the public and the councillors to create awareness about what constitutes heritage,” said Mr. Anilkumar.

Kalvathy councillor T.K. Ashraf raised the most vociferous opposition to extending the heritage zone as he batted for ‘status quo.’ “Already, the heritage zone in Mattancherry and Fort Kochi is disrupting even basic development projects. An example is the renovation of the court complex, which is yet to receive sanction. Construction remains banned within 100 metres of a heritage monument, while it is restricted to ground plus two stories in the 300-metre radius. Besides, heritage monuments are merely earmarked and hardly conserved,” he said.

Mattancherry councillor and Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya said the heritage zone norms were so stringent that a toilet built as part of a Cochin Smart Mission Limited project had to be demolished. Residents within the heritage zone are not even able to replace a roof tile of their houses, she rued.

Councillor Antony Kureethara alleged that heritage was being exploited by a few to make money. He called for permitting constructions in compliance with the heritage architecture.

Councillor A.R. Padmadas called for a workshop on creating awareness on heritage while observing that the heritage zonation had indeed benefited the areas concerned.

