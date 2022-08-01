Heritage walks gaining popularity in Kochi

Demand has gone up post the pandemic

Heritage walks along streets brimming with stories of yore are gaining popularity in the Greater Kochi area, thanks to the yearning among people to go back in time.

According to heritage enthusiasts, the demand for such walks have gained popularity post the pandemic, as people cloistered in their houses during the lockdown found that there was no better way to explore different locales than by walking. Online registration for heritage walks organised by the India Heritage and Museum Field School (IHMFS) from April 18 (World Heritage Day) to May 18 (World Museums Day) in Fort Kochi, Mattanchery, Ernakulam City and Thripunithura was over within a few hours of its opening.

Similar walks have been planned at the biodiversity-rich Mangalavanam and the Kochi port whose history dates back to 1341, among other locales. A heritage treasure hunt too is on the anvil, it is learnt.

The response to heritage walks was unprecedented, said Johann Binny Kuruvilla, heritage storyteller. “The pandemic curbs provided people the time to take a break from routine and to focus on reading books and online content related to regional heritage. Online discussions on heritage too gathered pace during this time span, triggering curiosity among students, city residents, and others to explore the unexplored,” he said.

Regional heritage is not confined to Mattancherry and Fort Kochi. Thripunithura, the capital of the erstwhile Kochi kingdom, abounds with heritage structures while Park Avenue Road in the city hub has Government Law College, Ernakulam General Hospital, Maharaja’s College and Kanayannur Taluk Office which have heritage tags. People have expressed their keenness to explore Mulavukad, Kakkanad, Panampilly Nagar and other locales by walk. Such walks were popular in most European cities and even in Mumbai and Delhi, said Mr. Kuruvilla.

It was high time that school students were made aware of heritage in and around their city or locality, so that they appreciated it better as they grew up, said Mini Ulanat, who teaches computer science at the Cochin University of Science and Technology and is a keen heritage enthusiast. “Their voluntary service can even help promote tourism. I have seen volunteers aged 80 years take tourists around heritage structures in Scotland and Melbourne. It was during a recent heritage walk in Kochi that I came to know a whole lot about areas around which I live,” she said.

Reaffirming that special care must be given to ensure accessibility of public spaces and heritage locales for differently abled people and others, the IHMFS is organising a heritage walk titled ‘Freedom for All’ for differently abled students in Fort Kochi on August 15. “This would in turn provide the children an opportunity for social interaction as well,” said B. Venugopal, former director of National Museum of Natural History, New Delhi.

The Cochin Natural History Society hosts walks of locales where birds and butterflies abound. “Such events are hosted in Mangalavanam, Puthuvype, Kadamakudy, etc. College students and many others enthusiastically join in the walks,” said Vishnupriyan Kartha, secretary of the organisation.