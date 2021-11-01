Heritage walk organised in Fort Kochi, Mattancherry

Efforts on to conserve old structures in the two locales through people’s participation

A heritage walk involving various stakeholders was organised in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry on Sunday, to usher in sustainable tourism and to conserve heritage structures in the two prime tourism locales through people’s participation.

The event was organised as part of a project to restore the heritage locales. During the walk, efforts were made to garner ideas and suggestions on steps to be taken to help the two coastal towns retain their historic charm and to ready a blueprint for conservation of monuments.

The walk involving five groups also focused on identifying problems that need to be tackled on an urgent basis. This was in keeping with decisions taken at a recent meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) V. Venu at Fort Kochi.

Sub Collector P. Vishnuraj and Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) chief executive officer S. Shanavas were among those who participated in the walk.

The shoddy state of heritage structures and streets in the two destinations, unbridled commercialism, and encroachments by vendors have drawn considerable flak.