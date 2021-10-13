Heritage walk on Sunday

Elected representatives of people, officials, and tourism stakeholders will take part in a heritage walk across Fort Kochi and Mattancherry on Sunday at 7.30 a.m.

The walk, which will begin from the folklore complex, is intended to gather information about the projects needed at these heritage spaces. The idea, according to a communication, is to create a blueprint for each of these projects. In all, five such groups will walk along the heritage zone. The issues that will come under focus are those that need urgent solutions. The walking groups will record the issues, suggest solutions, implementing agency, participation by different groups, and the like on Google sheets in a prescribed format.

District Collector Jafar Malik and Fort Kochi Sub Collector P. Vishnuraj said that the aim of the venture was to identify and resolve the issues faced by these heritage zones in a coordinated manner. It was among the measures suggested at a meeting convened by Additional Chief Secretary V.Venu at Fort Kochi the other day to revive heritage tourism in the post-COVID period.

Local councillors will lead the teams taking out the walk. The effort is to ensure participation of officials, students, locals, representatives of tourism organisations, tour guides, auto-taxi operators and everyone interested in the promotion tourism in this area.