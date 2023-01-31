ADVERTISEMENT

Heritage tourism projects will get a boost, says Minister

January 31, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Tuesday said that events such as ‘Pappanji fair’ in Fort Kochi would continue to be organised in the coming years as the government planned to support projects related to heritage tourism sites. The government has included such initiatives as part of its design policy document, he said while inaugurating the Pappanji Art Fair - 2023 at the Jail Musuem in Fort Kochi. K.J. Maxi, MLA, said efforts would be made to make the Pappanji fair an annual event, especially to help local artistes.

