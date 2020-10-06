‘Heritage railway stations in district underutilised’

KOCHI

06 October 2020 01:37 IST

Passenger train service to Harbour Terminus yet to resume

While welcoming the ongoing feasibility study of the integrated coaching terminal (ICT) proposed in the Ponnurunni-Kathrikadavu area, the Ernakulam Old Railway Station Vikasana Samiti, that has been spearheading the agitation to renovate the Old Railway Station located behind the High Court, has expressed concern over the Southern Railway “losing sight” of the potential of the 42-acre premises to decongest Ernakulam Junction and Town railway stations.

The Southern Railway spent ₹1.5 crore to replace worn-out tracks on the 1.3-km-long stretch that links the station with the main line. Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) had accorded second priority to the project over a year ago, said K.P. Harihara Kumar, general convenor of the Samiti.

On October 2, the Samiti organised a function on the station premises to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. Gandhi had alighted at the station on his way to participate in the Vaikom Satyagraha.

Harbour Terminus

Mr. Kumar said the Railway must optimally use huge tracts of vacant land at the renovated Harbour Terminus station, which was constructed during the British era. Passenger train services have not resumed to the station, although a new bridge has been built parallel to the Venduruthy railway overbridge. Trains to Shoranur, Guruvayur and Kottayam must begin service from there. The Southern Railway, KRDCL and the State government must intervene proactively to make optimal use of the two heritage stations, he added.