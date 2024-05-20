ADVERTISEMENT

Hepatitis A claims one more life in Vengoor

Updated - May 20, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Published - May 20, 2024 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 51-year-old resident of Choorathodu ward in Vengoor, who was under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam following hepatitis A infection, died on Sunday night.

Karthiyani M.C. of Kariyampurathu, Choorathodu, succumbed to the viral infection after her condition turned worse two days ago. Hepatitis A outbreak has now claimed three lives. Of them, two deaths were reported from Vengoor.

Collector orders magisterial probe into jaundice outbreak in Vengoor

Jolly Raju, 51, of Kaniyattupeedika in Vakkuvally, died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, on May 7. Sajeev, 48, of the nearby Mudakuzha panchayat, died on May 1. A construction worker, he had reportedly consumed contaminated water while working at a site in one of the wards that had reported hepatitis A outbreak, according to the panchayat authorities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

disease / Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US