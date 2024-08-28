Hema panel: Satheesan demands probe into allegations by victims

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has demanded that an investigation be conducted and a first information report (FIR) registered on the basis of statements given by the victims before the Hema Committee.

He pointed out that the government still maintained that it would not conduct a probe into the allegations levelled by those who deposed before the committee and was trying to save the big guns named in the report. Besides, the government was threatening the victims, saying that they would have to give fresh statements before the police, if they wanted an investigation into the charges.

The Congress would take appropriate action against Chandrasekharan, a leader of one of its affiliated organisations, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment. The stand of the party has always been that such people will not have any place in the organisation, the Opposition leader said.

On Union Minister Suresh Gopi’s reaction, he said the Minister wanted the media and the Opposition to keep mum over allegations of sexual harassment against certain actors. In fact, it was the women working in the film industry who had levelled such allegations. He added that it was for the CPI(M) to take a call on the question whether a resignation should be demanded from the actor and its MLA Mukesh in the wake of sexual allegations against him.