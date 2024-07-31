ADVERTISEMENT

Hema panel report: HC extends stay on SIC order

Published - July 31, 2024 06:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday extended till August 6 the stay on a State Information Commission (SIC) order directing the State government to disclose the Justice K. Hema Committee report on the working conditions of women in the film industry, with limited redactions.

The court passed the order when a writ petition filed by film producer Sajimon Parayil challenging the SIC order came up for hearing.

According to the petitioner, making public the report would violate the fundamental and privacy rights and breach the confidentiality of the witnesses who deposed before the committee.

The petitioner feared that making the report public could lead to identification of the witnesses, potentially exposing them to retaliation or further harassment.

