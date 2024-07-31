GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hema panel report: HC extends stay on SIC order

Published - July 31, 2024 06:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday extended till August 6 the stay on a State Information Commission (SIC) order directing the State government to disclose the Justice K. Hema Committee report on the working conditions of women in the film industry, with limited redactions.

The court passed the order when a writ petition filed by film producer Sajimon Parayil challenging the SIC order came up for hearing.

According to the petitioner, making public the report would violate the fundamental and privacy rights and breach the confidentiality of the witnesses who deposed before the committee.

The petitioner feared that making the report public could lead to identification of the witnesses, potentially exposing them to retaliation or further harassment.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.