GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hema Committee report: One more case handed over to SIT

Updated - September 23, 2024 11:34 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

One more case registered within the Kochi city limits has been handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is investigating cases that were registered after the Hema Committee report was published in August.

Police sources said that in this instance, a case registered by the Infopark police based on a complaint filed by a Thrissur-based hair stylist associated with the film industry regarding an incident that allegedly happened in 2022, was handed over to the SIT. She had alleged that a person from the industry had inappropriately touched her and that the office-bearers of an association of which she was a part, had discouraged her from filing a complaint back then.

Published - September 23, 2024 10:56 am IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.