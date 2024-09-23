Hema Committee report: One more case handed over to SIT

One more case registered within the Kochi city limits has been handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is investigating cases that were registered after the Hema Committee report was published in August.

Police sources said that in this instance, a case registered by the Infopark police based on a complaint filed by a Thrissur-based hair stylist associated with the film industry regarding an incident that allegedly happened in 2022, was handed over to the SIT. She had alleged that a person from the industry had inappropriately touched her and that the office-bearers of an association of which she was a part, had discouraged her from filing a complaint back then.