Help students in transition to offline mode, judge tells teachers

Teachers should help students in the transition from ‘machine learning’ to offline classes, with schools reopening on November 1 after a gap of one-and-a-half years, Devan Ramachandran, judge of the Kerala High Court, said here on Saturday.

“All parents may not be willing to send children to schools from the start of the academic session. Do not force them to go to school. If everything goes smoothly, schools will be back to normal by December,” he said while inaugurating the first anniversary conclave of Kochi Metro Sahodaya here.

Justice Devan Ramachandran said care should be taken as children are not vaccinated. Teachers need to make them aware of the safety aspects. Several children are facing issues like obesity and eyesight issues following sedentary life at home during the past one-and-a-half years. The task of teachers now is not just ensuring intellectual and cognitive development of students, but physical development as well, he said.

Around 70 principals and managers from nearly 55 CBSE schools in the central Kerala region attended the event.