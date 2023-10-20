ADVERTISEMENT

Help students improve their innovative skills: Shashi Tharoor

October 20, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

MPs Shashi Tharoor and Hibi Eden at a programme at Rajagiri Public School in Kochi on Friday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Shashi Tharoor, MP, on Friday urged teachers to promote out-of-the-box thinking among students to step up their innovative and entrepreneurial talents.

Teachers need to train students on how to think rather than what to think. The emphasis has to shift from rote learning to acquiring new skills and knowledge, he said while inaugurating the Student Enrichment Programme at Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery.

Children should be equipped to deal with uncertainties caused by technological advancement as 30% of the present jobs will vanish by 2030, he was quoted as saying in a release issued here. The MP told boys that they would “grow up into a woman’s world”, and that they had to put in twice as much effort to catch up.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hibi Eden, MP, spoke. Father Benny Nalkara, provincial and manager of SH Province, presided.

Students’ role

Speaking after inaugurating the ‘Snehakiranam’ free online education project launched by Uma Thomas, MLA, in Thrikkakara constituency, Mr. Tharoor said students had a key role to play in the development of the nation. He added that IAS officials had played a major role in the growth and progress of the nation. Ms. Thomas presided over the function. Hibi Eden, MP, delivered the keynote address.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US