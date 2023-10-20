Help students improve their innovative skills: Shashi Tharoor

October 20, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

Shashi Tharoor, MP, on Friday urged teachers to promote out-of-the-box thinking among students to step up their innovative and entrepreneurial talents.

Teachers need to train students on how to think rather than what to think. The emphasis has to shift from rote learning to acquiring new skills and knowledge, he said while inaugurating the Student Enrichment Programme at Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery.

Children should be equipped to deal with uncertainties caused by technological advancement as 30% of the present jobs will vanish by 2030, he was quoted as saying in a release issued here. The MP told boys that they would “grow up into a woman’s world”, and that they had to put in twice as much effort to catch up.

Hibi Eden, MP, spoke. Father Benny Nalkara, provincial and manager of SH Province, presided.

Students’ role

Speaking after inaugurating the ‘Snehakiranam’ free online education project launched by Uma Thomas, MLA, in Thrikkakara constituency, Mr. Tharoor said students had a key role to play in the development of the nation. He added that IAS officials had played a major role in the growth and progress of the nation. Ms. Thomas presided over the function. Hibi Eden, MP, delivered the keynote address.

