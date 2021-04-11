Helicopter carrying UAE-based businessman Yusuf Ali crash-lands in Kochi

KOCHI

The LuLu Group chairman and his wife, who were aboard the copter, escaped unhurt.

A private helicopter carrying UAE-based businessman Yusuf Ali M. A., his wife and three others crash-landed in a vacant plot in Kochi on Sunday morning. No injuries have been reported. All occupants have been placed under observation at a private hospital nearby.

The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. amidst mild rainfall. The helicopter landed on the marshy plot of land, off the NH Bypass at Panangad, reportedly following technical snag. The pilot and others walked through hip-deep water, helped by people of the locality, and were taken to the hospital.

Mr. Ali, who is the chairman of LuLu Group, and others had boarded the helicopter that bore the logo of his group from his house in Kochu Kadavanthra to call on a relative who was admitted in a nearby hospital. It was slated to land on the ground of Fisheries College, Panangad but landed on the marshy plot around 200 m away.

Sources in Panangad Police Station, located at a stone’s throw away from the spot, said it was a safe landing, although the busy NH Bypass, power lines and a transit mixer were located nearby. The pilot managed to land the helicopter within the compound wall of the plot.