Held on charge of job visa fraud

Kochi

03 December 2020 00:32 IST

The Muvattupuzha police on Wednesday arrested a person on charge of cheating a travel agent of crores of rupees by promising job visas to aspirants.

The accused, identified as Sarathchandran, 23, of Vallikunnam in Mavelikkara, was nabbed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi while attempting to flee to Dubai. A lookout notice was in vogue against the accused.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik had formed a special investigation team under Muvattupuzha DySP Muhammed Riyaz to probe the case. The police said that he had taken job aspirants to places like Malaysia and Singapore promising jobs only to abscond shortly thereafter. The police had expanded the probe across the country to nab the accused. The team comprised Muvattupuzha inspector M.A. Mohammed, sub inspector Basheer C.K, assistant sub inspector Shakeer M.A, and civil police officer Bibin Mohan.

Advertising

Advertising

Two arrested

The South police on Wednesday arrested two persons on charge of knocking down a person using a goods autorickshaw and then attempting to murder another person who tried to stop them from fleeing at Elamkulam on November 29.

The arrested were identified as Sudheesh and his son Sumesh of Corporation Colony, Elamkulam. Sumesh has several cases against him, including in South station, and had provisions of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act invoked against him in the past. Sudheesh also had criminal antecedents.

A team led by inspector Raj Kumar, sub inspector Vinoj A, and civil police officers M.G. Suresh and M.A. Suresh made the arrest.