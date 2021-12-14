Held on assault charge

The Vadakkekkara police on Tuesday arrested four persons on the charge of assaulting a youngster.

The arrested were identified as Jonish, 36, of Moothakunnam, Jijin, 35, of Vadakkekara, and Mithun, 32, and Dilkush, 33, of Kunjithai. The victim was assaulted by the accused as an act of vengeance for having attacked their friend and was freed by the court in that case, the police said.

Arrested for murder

The Kadavanthra police on Tuesday arrested the wife and daughter of a man who was found dead. They were slapped with murder charges. Shankar, 46, a migrant Tamil construction worker, was found dead at his home in Kadavanthra on Sunday. His wife, Selvi and daughter Anantha, were arrested for his alleged murder. He was sleeping after getting drunk when he was allegedly murdered. According to the police, the accused tied the victim’s hands to the cot and then strangulated him using a shoe lace. To create the impression that he had died of natural causes, the accused then summoned his son claiming that the victim wasn’t responding. He was rushed to the Ernakulam General Hospital where he was declared dead.