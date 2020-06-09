Held for attacking councillor

One person has been arrested on the charge of assaulting and injuring Kochi Corporation Councillor A.B. Sabu on Monday.

Ansar (29), the driver of a goods auto, was charged under Sections 283 (causing danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and Sections 427 (mischief causing damage).

The driver had attempted to navigate the goods auto through a one-way road near Thykoodam where drain work was being carried out.

When residents and Mr. Sabu attempted to stop the auto, the Councillor who represents Poonithura, was reportedly attacked.