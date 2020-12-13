Heightened security at centres storing EVMs in Ernakulam

About 600 police personnel deployed for round-the-clock duty at 28 counting centres

Almost twice the number of police officers compared to the previous elections has been deployed this time for the security of the counting centres where sealed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are being kept in strongrooms.

The move, said police sources, was in compliance with the directions of the State Election Commission. The district has 28 counting centres where nearly 600 police personnel have been deployed for round-the-clock security in shifts alternating between active and turn duty separated by four to six hours.

“We have put in place a strong two-tier inner and outer perimeter ring security in all 19 counting centres within our limits since the midnight of polling day. We will further fortify the centres using barricades and put up strict access control from the eve of the counting day, permitting only officials and counting agents permitted by the District Election Officer,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

A team of 21 officials, including 16 civil police personnel for sentry duty, two senior civil police officers as guard commanders supervising the deployment of armed guards before strongrooms and two guard officers of the rank of assistant sub inspector or sub inspector from the Armed Reserve Camp or local police stations concerned, is deployed at each centre under the overall charge of an officer of the rank of inspector.

“At any given time, a team of 10 personnel will be on duty, including armed guards on sentry duty before strongrooms. Unlike in the past, a team will be on flying duty as they will keep patrolling the outer perimeter on foot,” said a sub inspector serving as guard officer.

Meanwhile, the force in the district remains stretched with many of them having to do continuous duty for days, having deployed for polling duty in other districts as well in the three-phased polls. There were officers who had to join for booth duty in the district having just returned from the first phase of voting in Pathanamathitta, said a police official on duty at a counting centre. To make matters worse, the pandemic also continues to take its toll on the force.