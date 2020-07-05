Heifer park to be set up at Kattappana dairy

The Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union plans to set up a park on the Kattappana dairy premises in Idukki district to rear quality heifers imported from other parts of India. The heifer park is part of several projects being laid out for the new financial year.

The milk union has a budget of ₹728 crore for 2020-21, said John Theruvath, the zonal chairman, on Saturday.

Expatriates

The cooperative has said that it will reach out to expatriate Malayalis who have returned to Kerala in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and provide support to poor students in tribal and other backward areas to attend online classes. Dish antennas and other infrastructure will be established with the support of the milk union.

Latest facility

The cooperative will set up a modern facility to produce dry cow dung, join hands with Horticorp to market honey produced by farmers under the aegis of the corporation, help fight cattle diseases and provide incentives like subsidy for milking machines, subsidy for hay supply and decentralised health-care facility for cattle.

The milk cooperative also plans to establish an online dairy products hub and strengthen marketing in rural areas.