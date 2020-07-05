Heifer park to be set up at Kattappana dairy

The Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union plans to set up a park on the Kattappana dairy premises in Idukki district to rear quality heifers imported from other parts of India. The heifer park is part of several projects being laid out for the new financial year.
The milk union has a budget of ₹728 crore for 2020-21, said John Theruvath, the zonal chairman, on Saturday.
Expatriates
The cooperative has said that it will reach out to expatriate Malayalis who have returned to Kerala in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and provide support to poor students in tribal and other backward areas to attend online classes. Dish antennas and other infrastructure will be established with the support of the milk union.
Latest facility
The cooperative will set up a modern facility to produce dry cow dung, join hands with Horticorp to market honey produced by farmers under the aegis of the corporation, help fight cattle diseases and provide incentives like subsidy for milking machines, subsidy for hay supply and decentralised health-care facility for cattle.
The milk cooperative also plans to establish an online dairy products hub and strengthen marketing in rural areas.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath